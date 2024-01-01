SVB Wealth LLC Sells 6,012,001 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,788,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012,001 shares during the quarter. AppLovin makes up approximately 6.8% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $311,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock valued at $51,027,923. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

AppLovin Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE APP traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.85. 2,260,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,751. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

