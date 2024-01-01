SVB Wealth LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,699 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $16,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $51.04. 1,309,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,450. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

