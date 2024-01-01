Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up 1.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $514.91. 769,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,306. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $573.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

