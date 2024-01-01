T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 4.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. UBS Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,868,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,663. The company has a market cap of $185.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.53 and its 200-day moving average is $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.