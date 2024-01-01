Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $270,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $6,266,000. Finally, Foresight Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.1% during the third quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,685,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $539.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

