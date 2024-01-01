TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 934,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 96,202 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for 3.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.09% of TC Energy worth $32,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TRP opened at $39.09 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $45.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,566.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRP

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.