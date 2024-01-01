Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.90.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $249.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.86 and a 200-day moving average of $222.67. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Teleflex by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

