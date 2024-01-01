Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $50.97 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

