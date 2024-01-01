Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUUF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.99. 36,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,668. Tenaz Energy has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark began coverage on Tenaz Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

