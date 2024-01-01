Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $80.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Textron has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Textron by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

