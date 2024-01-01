The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 1.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $17,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 545,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 157,795 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 163,118 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 91,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $48.69 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BNS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

