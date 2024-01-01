The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lessened by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,037. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $157.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

