The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $341.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE:SAM opened at $345.59 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $420.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.33 and its 200 day moving average is $347.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amundi raised its position in Boston Beer by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

