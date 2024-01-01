The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Boston Beer worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amundi lifted its position in Boston Beer by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Boston Beer by 302.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 264.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.38.

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM stock opened at $345.59 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.27 and a 1-year high of $420.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

