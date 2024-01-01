The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Up 16.0% in December

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk acquired 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,102.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Buckle by 408.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Buckle by 733.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Buckle during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,476. Buckle has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

