The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 450.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.2% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after buying an additional 398,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after buying an additional 2,000,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $68.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

