The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Update

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,700 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the November 30th total of 629,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.06. The stock had a trading volume of 211,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

