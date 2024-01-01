The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Up 32.9% in December

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 34,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Eastern Trading Down 0.2 %

EML stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,614. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. Eastern has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $137.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Eastern

In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $31,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,621.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eastern news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $48,975.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at $347,296.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $31,824.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,621.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,154 shares of company stock valued at $186,946 over the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eastern in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 427,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eastern by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eastern by 157.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eastern by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

