The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

LGL stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.02. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

