The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Update

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The New Germany Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 40,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The New Germany Fund has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.0566 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

About The New Germany Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,601,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,576,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 50,989 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 215,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 233,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

