The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Update

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
The New Germany Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE GF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 40,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The New Germany Fund has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $9.70.
The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.0566 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New Germany Fund
About The New Germany Fund
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
