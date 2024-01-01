The Planting Hope Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYLKF) Short Interest Update

The Planting Hope Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYLKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Planting Hope Stock Up 27.7 %

Shares of MYLKF traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.11. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,407. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.20. Planting Hope has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 1.00.

About Planting Hope

The Planting Hope Company Inc, a plant-based food and beverage company, focuses on producing nutritious and planet-friendly products in the United States and Canada. It develops, launches, and scales nutritious consumer packaged foods and beverages. The Planting Hope brand portfolio includes Hope and Sesame sesamemilk, Barista Blend sesamemilk, Sesamilk creamers, RightRice Veggie Rice, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia Veggie Snacks.

