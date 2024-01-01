The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Up 29.5% in December

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 193.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of The RMR Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.23. 64,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $895.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.39.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.35 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

