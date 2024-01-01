The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,335 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,792,138,000 after purchasing an additional 495,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,946,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TJX traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,342,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $94.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.