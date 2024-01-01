The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,213 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,697 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.6% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $99,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TJX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,342,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,649. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $94.29. The stock has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.