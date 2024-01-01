Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,830,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boit C F David now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $530.79. 804,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.24. The firm has a market cap of $205.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

