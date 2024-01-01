Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

TMO stock opened at $530.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $483.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

