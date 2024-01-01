Toews Corp ADV Acquires Shares of 20,100 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

EXC opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.69. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

