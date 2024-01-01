Toews Corp ADV Buys New Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,067,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,355,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,970,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $71.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $68.55 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

