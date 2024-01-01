Toews Corp ADV Buys New Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Hormel Foods accounts for 0.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after buying an additional 1,004,133 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,472,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after buying an additional 539,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,966,000 after buying an additional 218,884 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,221 shares of company stock worth $1,047,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 75.34%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

