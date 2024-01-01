Toews Corp ADV Buys Shares of 24,300 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,950,000 after buying an additional 39,779,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,333,000 after buying an additional 1,872,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,359,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,611,000 after buying an additional 2,104,943 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

