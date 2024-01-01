Toews Corp ADV Invests $772,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 469,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,687,000 after purchasing an additional 207,895 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Globe Life by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock opened at $121.72 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Globe Life news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,354 shares of company stock worth $10,269,776 over the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

