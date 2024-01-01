Toews Corp ADV Invests $779,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.42 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.