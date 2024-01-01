Toews Corp ADV Invests $788,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Darden Restaurants accounts for about 0.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 207.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $4,226,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI stock opened at $164.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.41.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,499 shares of company stock worth $2,297,359. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

