Toews Corp ADV Makes New $776,000 Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.28. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Barclays decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

