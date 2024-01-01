Toews Corp ADV Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. General Mills makes up 0.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIS opened at $65.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.67.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

