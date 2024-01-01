Toews Corp ADV Purchases New Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

XEL opened at $61.91 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

