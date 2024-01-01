Toews Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 6,400 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $884,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $121.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.11. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

