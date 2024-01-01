Toews Corp ADV Takes $757,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $84.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

