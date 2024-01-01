Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Church & Dwight accounts for 0.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $94.56 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $94.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

