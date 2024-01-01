Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Electronic Arts accounts for about 0.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $136.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.99. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,119. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

