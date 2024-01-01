Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $331,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

