TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE) Announces Dividend of €0.74

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.74 ($0.81) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TotalEnergies stock opened at GBX 62.07 ($0.79) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.81. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of GBX 48.74 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 68.92 ($0.88).

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

