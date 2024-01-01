Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 499,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,221 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $26,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.20. 769,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,470. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,849.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,428 shares of company stock valued at $783,237 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

