Truist Financial Boosts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $86.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.75.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $87.58.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,544,725. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,120,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,114,000 after purchasing an additional 736,791 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,316,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 152.8% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 221,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,279,000 after purchasing an additional 174,535 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

