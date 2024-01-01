Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
TFC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.92. 8,058,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,402,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
