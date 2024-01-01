Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

TWO stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -374.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,835,000 after buying an additional 63,439 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $964,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

