U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 2.1 %

GROW stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 20.78%.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

