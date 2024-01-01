Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,259 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.57. 21,615,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,510,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

