Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Digi International accounts for about 1.7% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Digi International worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digi International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Digi International in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Digi International Price Performance

Digi International stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Digi International Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $941.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.63 million. Digi International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Profile

(Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.