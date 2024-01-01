Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

